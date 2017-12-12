Alba, Bechtel sign MoU to explore further opportunities

WASHINGTON: Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the Bahrain-based aluminium smelter, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with International Bechtel Co. (Bechtel) to explore further opportunities of growth with Line 6 Expansion Project, which will result in Alba becoming the world’s largest single-site aluminium smelter.

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister attended the MoU signing ceremony between Alba and Bechtel, which was held during the reception organised by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) in collaboration with American Chamber of Commerce and the U.S.-Bahrain Business Council on 30 November 2017 in Washington DC.

Other cross-sector trade agreements were also signed between Bahrain and U.S. companies during the reception.

The MoU was signed between Alba’s Chief Executive Officer, Tim Murray and the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bechtel Group Inc. Brendan P. Bechtel during the reception.

“Alba is one of the industrial cornerstones of the Kingdom of Bahrain. We are deeply committed to the Kingdom’s Economic Vision 2030 and proudly partake in the development of the society in which we operate,” Tim Murray, Alba’s CEO, said.

“Alba and Bechtel have a long-standing business partnership. We are excited at exploring further opportunities with Bechtel, which will consolidate Alba’s status as one of the most modern and largest single-site smelters in the world.”

Bechtel currently is the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM) contractor for Alba’s landmark Line 6 Expansion Project.