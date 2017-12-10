Bahrain gets 23m malware messages in 90 days

MANAMA: More than 23 million malware messages received by the Bahrain government in Q1 of 2017 alone from Iranian hackers.

This was revealed during C5-IISS Workshop on ‘Cyber Security Innovation and the Middle East’ on Friday at the Manama Dialogue: 13th Regional Security Summit.

“The Gulf is experiencing disruptive and destructive cyberattacks by nation states as a means of war led by Iran and its proxies,” warned General Keith Alexander, CEO IronNet.

“We’re going to see more of nation states using cyber as an act of almost-war. We’re seeing it already in Ukraine, Mideast and S Korea” Fmr Cmdr US Cyber Command.

It was resolved that IT managers have a responsibility to ensure employees set strong passwords.