Bahrain Housing Conference and Expo kicks off

Manama: Bahrain Housing Conference and exhibition kicked off on Tuesday which brought together, regulators, developers, material suppliers, and all layers of the housing supply chain under one roof.

Being held under the patronage of H.E. Mr. Zayed Bin Rashid Al Zayani, the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, H.E. Shaikh Khaled bin Humood Al Khalifa, the Chief Executive Officer of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), inaugurated the Bahrain Housing Conference and Exhibition 2017 at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre.

The three-day exhibition, supported by the Ministry of Housing and organized by Exposure Media, brings together suppliers from the housing and construction sector including heat insulation system suppliers, alternative construction solutions, construction tools and building materials, housing and infrastructure contractors, waterproofing products, electrical tools, elevator companies and more.

“It is our pleasure to inaugurate the Bahrain Housing Exhibition and Conference which comes as part of BTEA’s efforts to host events that contribute significantly to the national economy. We also look forward to the success of this year’s edition, and we invite all individuals to attend the exhibition, including our engineering students who can benefit tremendously from this opportunity. This exhibition will serve as an incentive for them to contribute to the overall economic development of the Kingdom,” H.E. Shaikh Khaled bin Humood Al Khalifa, the CEO of BTEA, said.

Bahrain Housing Expo 2017 is the only Bahraini exhibition that has partnered up with regional and global construction groups specializing in concept creation and development of everything from strategy, brand and product development, through to design, execution and communication. This provides the company with a leading edge in the market to offer a complete portfolio of global solutions to the investors, operators and entrepreneurs in the housing industry covering the Kingdom of Bahrain and whole GCC.

This exhibition is a leading event for all stakeholders seeking affordable housing and the development of sustainable communities. All exhibition visitors represent various sectors of the housing industry including architects, housing and infrastructure contractors, suppliers, interior designers, engineers, marketing consultants, developers, investors, real estate developers, construction professionals and others.