Bahraini family wins $100,000 Thimaar prize

MANAMA: Ithmaar Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic retail bank, presented a US$100,000 cash prize to Yusuf Abdulla Mohamed Al-Mahmood, a retired Bahraini who won the Thimaar semi-annual grand prize.

The prize was presented by Ithmaar Bank Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Banking Group, Abdulhakeem Al Mutawa, at a ceremony held at the Bank’s headquarters in Seef district and attended by the winner, his son and members of the Ithmaar Bank management team.

“My family and I are very happy to win the second grand prize of Thimaar,” said Al-Mahmood. “I have been banking at Ithmaar for many years and continue to do so because of the fast, friendly service. I have also been saving with Thimaar for a long time, mainly because of the large number of prizes offered every year,” said.

“This prize money comes at the perfect time for me, and will help better invest for the future,” said Al-Mahmood. “I am glad that, finally, my wish for a top prize came true this year,” he said.

“Congratulations to Yusuf and his family, as well as all the other Thimaar winners of this month,” said Al Mutawa.

“We work hard to improve the Thimaar savings account in line with the Bank’s commitment to listening closely to its customers’ requirements and actively responding to their feedback. We are pleased to be able to bring so much joy and happiness to so many families in Bahrain, and to help improve the lives of our customers,” he said.

In 2017, Thimaar offered a total of US$3,055,000 in prizes – including US$1,020,000 monthly prizes, US$900,000 loyalty prizes, US$600,000 Eid prizes, US$200,000 semi-annual prizes, US$210,000 Junior prizes and US$125,000 national day prizes – to a total of 4,044 winners, including 840 Junior winners.

Every BD30 maintained as an average monthly balance qualifies a customer to enter the draws. The more customers save, and the longer they maintain balances in multiples of BD30, the more opportunities they have to win.