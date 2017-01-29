Bahraini police officer shot dead in a terrorist act

MANAMA: The Interior Ministry mourned on Sunday with deep grief, martyr First-Lt Hisham Hassan Mohammed Al Hamadi who was shot dead in Bilad Al Qadeem.

Police responded to the crime scene and took the necessary legal steps and the Public Prosecution was notified. Initial details indicate that it was a terrorist act. The deceased was not on-duty at the time of the shooting.

His Excellency Interior Minister on behalf of the Interior Ministry personnel expressed deep condolences to the family of the martyr and all Bahrainis. May his soul rest in peace, and may God give patience to his family. To Allah we belong and to him we shall return.