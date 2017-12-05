Bahrain’s 1st open water lifeguards course concludes

Manama: Royal Life Saving Bahrain concluded the first internationally recognized Beach Lifeguard Course at Marassi Al Bahrain Beach.

The 5-day training was attended by professional lifeguards and water sports instructors from Marassi Al Bahrain, Ritz Carlton and Seeb Marine Watersports.

“One of the main issues we aim to tackle in the Water Safety Strategy is the lack of lifeguard services or any other safety measures at public beaches across Bahrain,” said Sam Rahman, Safety Services Executive at Royal Life Saving Bahrain.

“By providing internationally recognised certified training courses, we are helping lifeguards acquire the necessary techniques and skills required to manage the safety of beaches and become licensed professional beach lifeguards. Doing so will not only reduce the risk of people drowning, but also create jobs and volunteering opportunities for the young Bahrainis.”

The participants learned how to manage beaches safely, including training in first aid, open water rescue techniques, fitness, and identifying safe swimming areas.

“While swimming pools are lifeguarding in open water requires adapting to constantly changing weather and water conditions. Beach lifeguards must know how to manage these environments, and utilise skills to rescue people in – sometimes – difficult conditions, where visibility is significantly less than clear. All lifeguards need to be fit and skilled swimmers to take on the challenge of this important role.”

At the completion of the course, all successful participants received a Beach Lifeguard Certificate valid for 1 year; after which they will be required to attend an update course to renew their certification enabling them to continue working as lifeguards in Bahrain.