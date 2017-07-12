BCCI convenes urgent meeting on rise in public debt

MANAMA: The Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry to hold an urgent meeting on Sunday 2nd July, 2017 to discuss the rise in the public debt and its impact on the businesses and the private sector.

The board of directors of the BCCI announced an urgent meeting to discuss the impact of the public debt hike on the national economy and the private sector, the meeting is also to make recommendations on the issue and raise them to the relevant bodies in Bahrain.

This came as BCCI held its 17th meeting headed by Khalid Al Moayed, chairman of the chamber. The bureau meeting also discussed revamping BCCI administration, enhancing the role of its committees, and improving the services offered to the members.