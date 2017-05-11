Businesswomen get insight on BIM

Manama: As part of its campaign to engage and educate target segments about the recently-launched Bahrain Investment Market (BIM), an equity market for growing business ventures in Bahrain and the wider MENA region, the Bahrain Bourse (BHB) conducted an orientation session for members of the Bahrain Businesswomen Society (BBWS) which is led by Feryal Abdulla Nass, Bahrain Young Entrepreneurs Association which is headed by Tariq Khalaf and members of the private sector at the BHB premises.

Women business owners’ share in the private sector has been trending upwards in recent years. According to the Bahraini Women in Numbers 2015 report issued by the Supreme Council for Women, women held 41% of commercial registrations as of June 2014. The report also cited that women owned 56% of Bahrain’s sustainable active commercial registrations (i.e. those active for more than five years).

The presentation focused on the BIM’s innovative model and numerous benefits which are designed to cater to the needs of companies who are looking to rai6555555se capital to fund their future growth, such as entrepreneurial ventures and mature family businesses.

“Bahrain has long been a leader in the area of women empowerment in all walks of life, including the business realm. Thanks to the vision of the Kingdom’s leadership and the collective efforts of g+overnment and civil organizations such as the Bahrain Economic Development Board, Supreme Council for Women, Ministry of Industry and Commerce and Tourism, Bahrain Chamber for Commerce and Industry, and the Bahrain Businesswomen Society, Bahraini women have made tremendous strides in terms of economic contribution,” Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa CEO of the Bahrain Bourse said.

“The increase in women entrepreneurship in the MENA region is driven by access to global marketplaces through the Internet and social media, young populations, and national initiatives seeking to integrate women in the workforce and diversify away from oil. In offering an alternative option for a business segment which faces limited capital-raising opportunities, the Bahrain Investment Market can serve as a key catalyst for job creation and economic development for the MENA region,” Shaikh Ebrahim added.

Feryal Abdullah Nass, President, Bahrain Businesswomen’s Society, praised the role of the Kingdom of Bahrain in supporting the economic empowerment of Bahraini women. Bahrain Bourse plays an important role in economic growth.

She also thanked Bahrain Bourse for giving businesswomen the opportunity to attend this valuable seminar and their ongoing cooperation with the Bahrain Businesswomen’s Society.

A report by Education for Employment, YouGov and Bayt.com, revealed that if women’s participation in labor markets in the MENA region was on par with that of men’s, the regional GDP could rise by 47% over the next decade, and the MENA could realize $600 billion in economic impact annually.

On funding availability, a recent study by the U.S.-based International Finance Corporation estimated that about 70% of women-owned business ventures in developing and emerging countries receive little to no funding by financial institutions, forcing them to rely on their own savings or financial support from family and friends to sustain and grow their business.

Bahrain Bourse had signed a MoU with the Bahrain Businesswomen Society back in 2015 which aims to help enhance cooperation between the two organizations in activities related to spreading investment awareness among the members of the society.

“We continuously look to educate our members on the resources available to them to grow their businesses and forge partnerships with organizations who can help in this regard. The Bahrain Investment Market offers a tremendous opportunity for us as businesswomen to access the capital we need to take our businesses to the next level and increase our contribution to national economic development,” Naema Al-Bulooshi , Head of the Economic Affairs Committee at the Bahrain Businesswomen Society said.