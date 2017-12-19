His Highness Shaikh Nasser pays rich tribute to martyrs

Al Sakhir Palace: Representative of HM the King for Charity Work and Youth Affairs, Supreme Council for Youth and Sport Chairman and the Bahrain Olympic Committee President, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, has paid rich tribute to the martyrs during the Commemoration Day launched by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

High Highness Shaikh Nasser said the Commemoration Day was an opportunity to highlight the sacrifices of the nation’s late servicemen and recall with pride their dedication in the service of the homeland, and their courage and bravery while defending the nation.

The Commemoration Day, which falls on December 17, is an opportunity to pay homage to the late servicemen and commemorate their bravery and sacrifices for the sake of defending the nation’s sovereignty and protecting its citizens and residents, HH Shaikh Nasser said.

HH Shaikh Nasser stressed that HM the King’s decision to associate the Commemoration Day with the Anniversary of HM the King’s Accession to the Throne reflects the royal pride in the sacrifices of the late soldiers, and keenness to affirm that the nation will not forget those who lost their lives while defending the homeland.

He pointed out that the sacrifices of Bahraini late soldiers, noting that they will be granted heavenly rewards.

“I am proud of living with the martyrs of Bahrain and having close ties with them. I witnessed them racing to the battlefields of dignity and glory, carrying their lives in their hands and ready to sacrifice their lives for the sake of the homeland,” HH Shaikh Nasser said.

HH Shaikh Nasser pointed out that the Bahraini people has every right to be proud of the nation’s martyrs and the sacrifices they had made to protect the nation and defend its capabilities and achievements, paying tribute to the late servicemen’s relatives.