Isa Cultural Center will be venue for BCCI elections

MANAMA: Khalid Al Moayed, Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) announced Isa Cultural Center as the venue for the BCCI elections.

The members will elect the new board for the 29th session for the board of directors of the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday 10th March 2018 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Isa Cultural Center, Juffair in accordance with article No 59of the executive regulation of the chamber’s bylaw issued by order No 156 for the year 2013.

Al Moayed asserted hosting a successful and smooth elections, and affirmed that the elections committee formed by order no 72 for the year 2017 will ensure transparent and fair elections process.