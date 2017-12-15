Khalid Alrumaihi is new Chairman of Edamah Board

Manama: Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, on Wednesday announced the appointment of a new board of directors at its real estate arm, Bahrain Real Estate Investment (Edamah).

The new board of directors at Edamah is led by Khalid Alromaihi and include: Shaikh Salman bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Dr. Maher Abdulaziz Alshaer, Yaser Abduljaleel Alsharifi, Ahmed Dhaffer Alomran, Amin Ahmed Al Arrayed, Hala Ali Yateem, Husain Rajab and Rasha Mohammed Sabkar.

“We are delighted to welcome the new board members at Edamah and would like to thank the former board members for their stewardship of Edamah. We are confident that the competencies and expertise within the new board will be crucial in strengthening the company by supporting its development plans and the executive management team in executing Edamah’s strategy,” HE Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of Mumtalakat, said.

“As the real estate arm of Mumtalakat, Edamah’s role in Bahrain’s economy is vital and we look forward to working with the new board to continue developing the company further,” added the Deputy Prime Minister.

Edamah is mandated to develop, promote and manage a diverse portfolio of real estate assets in Bahrain. With the appointment of its new board members, Edamah will continue to develop world class real estate developments and managing and enhancing existing properties. Edamah is currently investing in new real estate projects and upgrading existing properties that will benefit the commercial, tourism and hospitality sectors in Bahrain.