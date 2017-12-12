Al Hawaj, Dali Haute launches Daligramme collection

MANAMA: Al Hawaj and Dali Haute Perfumerie Paris launch the latest fragrance from Salvador Dali, the Daligramme Collection in Bahrain.

Jean Pierre Grivory, President and Director-General of Cofinluxe S.A which holds the world-renowned perfume brand of the master surrealist artist Salvador Dali, graced the event.

The Daligramme Collection is a set of fragrances that were created by four perfumers as an olfactory interpretation of the passionate love between Salvador Dali and his wife, Gala. The bottle designs were extracted from Dali’s “Daligrams” which is said to be the lovers’ secret alphabet code which he created and dedicated to Gala. The Daligrams are composed of eight enigmatic and stylized characters the great artist made from their initials.

Four perfumers: Mathilde Bijaoui, Amélie Bourgeois, Alexandra Carlin, and Véronique Nyberg, imagined the Daligrams as mysterious and intimate letters, and five secret messages from Dali to Gala. The five fragrances were: Ma Muse, Ma Flamme, Ma Vie, Ma Reine, and Ma Force.

The Daligrammes Collection is a celebration of the life and love of the master artist with his Muse through special fragrances. They are available at Al Hawaj outlets all over Bahrain.