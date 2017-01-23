Al Hawaj launches ‘So French 2017 Promotion’

SEEF: French Ambassador H.E. Bernard Regnauld-Fabre graced the So French 2017 Al Hawaj Promotion at Al Hawaj outlet in Bahrain City Centre. The promotion runs from 20 January – 31 March for all products in all outlets of Al Hawaj.

The event featured French-themed displays and special promotions for French products. Another highlight was the visit of the French Ambassador and other VIP personalities during the event. This collaboration aims to strengthen ties between France and Bahrain.

The So French 2017 Al Hawaj promotion will feature major raffle prizes of the latest Renault Capture French car as 1st Prize filled with French branded perfumes, 2nd prize of Charles Jourdan watches with diamonds for 15 winners and 3rd prize will win French Perfumes in a tree for 5 winners. On every BD20 worth of purchase from any Al Hawaj shops, the customer gets a raffle ticket. The raffle draw will be on 2nd April 2017 at 11 am at Seef Mall.

Al Hawaj Managing Director Jawad Y. Al Hawaj led the presentation of French products to the Ambassador followed by the General Manager Abdul Wahab Y. Al Hawaj. Also, present on the occasion were Hussein Y. Al Hawaj, Mohammed Jawad Al Hawaj, Yusuf Abdul Wahab Al Hawaj, Operations Manager Shyam Narayanan and Retail Manager Hazem Elrazek and other officials; as well as members of the press.