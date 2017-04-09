Al Hawaj So French winner gets car filled with perfumes

MANAMA: Al Hawaj drew the names of winners of the So French Al Hawaj Promotion 2017 at Al Hawaj outlet in Bahrain City Centre.

Hussain Ahmed Abdul Redha (Ticket No. 15710) won the grand prize of Renault Captur car filled with French branded perfumes. About 15 winners were selected for the second prize which are Charles Jourdan watches with engraved diamonds; while 5 winners were chosen for the third prize which are French perfumes in a tree.

H.E. Ambassador Bernard Regnauld Fabre graced the occasion of the Raffle Draw with Al Hawaj Managing Director Mr. Jawad Y. Al Hawaj. Ministry of Commerce Mr. Saud Saif. Also present were Al Hawaj General Manager Mr. Abdul Wahab Al Hawaj, Mr. Hussain Al Hawaj, Mr. Mohammed Jawad Al Hawaj, Mr. Yusuf Abdul Wahab Al Hawaj, Operations Manager Mr. Shyam Narayanan, Retail Manager Mr. Hazem Elrazek, other Al Hawaj officials, and members of the press.

The So French Al Hawaj Promotion 2017 started on 20th January until 31st of March at all Al Hawaj outlets. A raffle ticket was given away for every BD 20 purchase from any Al Hawaj shop.