Al Salam Bank honours Danat Al Salam winners

MANAMA: Al Salam Bank-Bahrain, one of the pioneering Shari’a-compliant banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, congratulates its “Danat Al Salam” draw winners for the month of April with a combined prize pool of USD 67,500. The cash prizes were handed over by Mr. Taha Fareed, Relationship Manager – Retail Banking department, to Ms. Entesar Mahdi Khalil won the second Gmash Grand prize of USD 30,000. Additionally, Ms. Ameena Abdulla Mohamed won the Fusoos Grand prize of USD 10,000, Mr. Yahya Ali Mujadami and Mr. Ahmed Ali Alaiwi won the Fusoos monthly cash prize of USD 5,000 each while 35 winners won cash prize of USD 500 each.

“We are delighted to be able to add value to the lives of our customers with “Danat Al Salam” saving scheme. It is always great to meet with our winners, and seeing the smiles on their faces that proves Al Salam successfully delivered one of the scheme’s prime objective,”Mohammed Buhijji, Acting Head of Retail Banking, said.

I encourage our customers to increase their investments and get double chances to win when keeping their investments for a longer period in their Danat Al Salam account that will entitle them to an additional entry to win one of our luxuries villas in Riffa in addition to our monthly cash prizes.”