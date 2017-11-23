Al Salam Bank honours winners of Danat Al Salam

MANAMA: Al Salam Bank-Bahrain, one of the pioneering Shari’a-compliant banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, congratulates its “Danat Al Salam” 39 draw winners for the month of October with a combined prize pool of USD 87,500.

The cash prizes were handed over by Mr. Hassan Al Najjar, Isa Town Branch Manager from Retail Banking department, to Ms. Maryam Omran Jasim, winner of the sixth Gmash Grand prize of USD 50,000. Additionally, Mr. Isa Saleh Ahmed won the Fusoos Grand prize of USD 10,000, Ms. Layla Mohamed Haji and Ms. Sabah Ahmed Ali won the Fusoos monthly cash prize of USD 5,000 each while 35 winners won cash prize of USD 500 each.

Congratulating all the winners, Mr. Mohammed Buhijji, Head of Retail Banking, said: “Danat Al Salam is a value-added savings scheme that helps our customers plan their needs be it save for their children’s education, buy a family home, manage travel costs, secure their retirement and much more. Our aim is to empower our customers and help them accomplish their future goals on the investments made with the Bank.

“We would like to encourage our customers to increase their investments and get double chances to win when keeping their investments for a longer period in their Danat Al Salam savings account that will entitle them to an additional entry into the monthly draws.”

Mr. Mohammed Buhijji further added, Danat Al Salam customers will have a chance to win our Third Al Dana Grand Prize “Villa” by continuing to invest in the savings scheme by the 2nd of December, which will be given away in January 2018 last draw.