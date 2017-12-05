EK Kanoo unveils all-new flagship Lexus LS

Manama: Ebrahim K. Kanoo, the sole distributor of Lexus vehicles in the Kingdom of Bahrain launched the all new Lexus LS model at an exclusive event at the Gulf Convention Centre at Gulf Hotel.

The launch was held under the patronage of H.E. Shaikh Hisham Bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, Governor of the Capital Governorate and attended by the people from all walks of the life.

Equipped with several world-firsts and Lexus’ first performance, design, and safety features, the new premium passenger car is set to win the hearts of the Bahrain’s luxury enthusiasts, and redefine luxury driving in a more stylish manner. Combining precise craftsmanship with Lexus’ expertise and attention to detail, the flagship sedan embodies Lexus’ evolution as a luxury lifestyle brand committed to surprising and delighting its customers.

Inside and out, the new LS reflects a strong, uniquely Japanese identity and approach to luxury, and offers innovative technology with a human touch. The all-new LS was designed to be the brand’s latest global icon, available in over 90 countries.

“The Lexus LS is the sedan that started a brand. It is a manifestation of how Lexus is reimagining the luxury sedan market; fusing the flagship’s emotional personality with performance that delivers the pinnacle of elegance, comfort, advanced production technologies and environmental friendliness. We are thrilled to be introducing this all new model to Bahrain and are confident it will enjoy the same enthusiastic response that the LS has always enjoyed here,” Ismail Akbar, Executive General Manager of Sales at Ebrahim K. Kanoo, said.

“In many ways, this LS flagship sedan exemplifies our new approach to create amazing experiences for our customers, and ignite their emotions through innovation that promises a truly engaging driving experience. In addition to its styling that delivers a bold coupe silhouette while offering a spacious interior, the fifth-generation LS offers an emotional driving experience and is equipped with a host of cutting-edge technologies,” Takayuki Yoshitsugu, Chief Representative, Middle East and North Africa Representative ‎Office, Toyota Motor Corporation, said.

The new LS is also available with two engine options; a 3.5-litre V6 engine naturally aspirated Atkinson-cycle producing 311 hp and 380 Nm of torque, and a newly developed 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engine producing 416 hp and 600 Nm of torque which will be available early next year, and both mated to the first-ever 10-speed automatic transmission for a premium passenger car.

The 2018 LS Hybrid takes an entirely different approach than the previous LS Hybrid model. The new state-of-the-art Multi Stage Hybrid System combines a naturally aspirated Atkinson-cycle 3.5-litre V6 gasoline engine with two electric motor/generators and uses a compact, lightweight lithium-ion battery. The combined system output of the internal combustion engine with the electric traction system is 354 hp.

The infotainment system has a more inviting graphic user interface and is controlled using the next generation of Lexus’ Remote Touch control system. The intuitive operation is designed to mirror the way a smartphone is used; it can also recognize ‘handwritten’ commands ― outline letters traced using a finger on the touchpad.

In addition to a 12.3-inch navigation display, the LS can be fitted with an optional 24-inch colour head-up display (HUD) – the largest in the world – that projects a variety of key vehicle information and performance data into the driver’s forward line of vision.

The Lexus Climate Concierge is capable of intelligent automatic control by detecting the body temperatures of vehicle occupants. Unlike the previous models, which offered integrated control of heating and cooling to only the left and right rear seats, the new LS features infrared sensors that measure body surface temperatures in the front seats, to provide the most comfortable interior climate conditions for each vehicle occupant.

Nearly all elements are upholstery-wrapped, and a high level of craftsmanship has been applied to the finer details, resulting in an elegant finish with a sense of depth. For example, in the F SPORT, the higher-grade seats feature quilting, and the perforation pattern on the front seats has the same L-shaped mesh pattern as the car’s front grille, with new seating designs including a 28-way power adjustable front seats. Combining electric motors with a new pneumatic control system allows fine adjustment of the entire seat.

A Stop & Start system has been developed and adopted for the first time in Lexus vehicles in the region for a V6 engine, automatically stops the engine idling while the vehicle is stopped temporarily – at traffic signals, for instance, and restarts when the driver releases the brake pedal to enable improved fuel economy and interior quietness.

Drive Mode Select is available offering six different drive modes to deliver integrated control of multiple systems. It provides enhanced driving pleasure by allowing the driver to select drive modes, including a “Custom Mode” that enables the driver to combine different modes, suitable for the situation, or to match their preferred driving style.

A common thread across all the LS models is Omotenashi; the concept of Japanese hospitality, and the all-new LS flagship sedan is no exception. In terms of a luxury automobile, it translates into adopting a human-focused approach to the vehicle, taking care of the driver and passengers, anticipating their needs, and attending to their comfort in every way possible. Some of the features through which the new LS achieves this are front and rear seats with multiple power adjustments, heating, cooling, and massage functions, rear seat arrangement that includes an extending leg ottoman and the most generous legroom of any LS generation, and a rear seat entertainment system with 11.6-inch screen auto-tilts to the optimum viewing angle.

As a flagship vehicle, pioneering a new age and aiming for the best safety performance in the world, the new LS unstintingly employs the latest safety technologies including the brand’s innovative Lexus Safety System+, in addition to a comprehensive array of safety features to protect its occupants, such as 14 SRS airbags, Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Panoramic View Monitor (PVM), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA), among many others.

Furthermore, the 2018 LS debuts two new 19-inch wheel designs and three 20-inch wheel designs, two of which are also new, and feature run-flat tires designed to elevate vehicle and ride comfort. The 20-inch premium wheels employ a brilliant appearance created using an electroplating technique known as sputtering. All the new wheel designs feature a hollow rim structure that helps reduce resonant sounds generated by the tires.

The LS will be available in 13 distinctive exterior colours, including two new developed colours; Manganese Luster and Sonic Agate, which represent boldness, luminosity, and sophistication, to let customers express their individuality. On the other hand, the interior comes in a total of nine colour schemes with nine choices of interior trim.

The Lexus LS 350 starts from BD35,200.