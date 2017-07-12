Gulf Hotel unveils 20% cash back for summer

MANAMA: The Gulf Hotel Bahrain Convention & Spa, the leading legendary 5 star hotel in the Kingdom and renowned for its sensational selection of food and beverage outlets, presents the Summer Cash Back Promotion!

During the month of July and August, all patrons and guest are set for a dining deal, with the perfect reward guaranteed to make a great return!

“We are very excited to launch this one of a kind promotion” Said Rahim Abu Omar, General Manager.

Our patrons and guest will be indulged for choice with our new range of promotions and entertainment that are set for the summer”, “We wanted to provide an even more of a reason for them to dine with us”, where they can earn 20% of their total bill and be able to spend it on their next visit at any value collected in our restaurants.

To participate, we will be giving away a mini blank cheque book that can easily be tucked in your wallet.

Upon settling the total bill in our outlet, the 20% value amount will be inserted on the cheque book where you can use this on your next visit.

Together with its world-class features and amenities that includes 361 luxurious rooms and suites, 16 fine-dining restaurants, lounges and bars as well as a selection of recreational and relaxation facilities, The Gulf Hotel Bahrain Convention & Spa is certainly the place to be this summer!