Mövenpick Hotel Bahrain is the Best Airport Hotel in region

Muharraq: Mövenpick Hotel Bahrain added another prestigious award to its list of achievements, as it was voted Best Airport Hotel in the Middle East by Skytrax Awards 2017. It is the third time in a row that the five-star hotel claimed the honour.

The award comes as a result of hotel guests voting in the largest, annual global airport hotel customer satisfaction survey. The Skytrax Awards are based on nominations by 1.84 million airport travellers, which include guests from 235 airport hotels worldwide. They recognise hotels that combine convenience, comfort and top quality service as an integrated package for today’s travellers.

“An airport hotel isn’t just near the airport; it also has to be an instant haven where guests can count on well-deserved rest, convenient facilities and relaxation options. This fantastic recognition communicates volumes about the consistency in service and quality we provide,” Daniel Kaan, General Manager of Mövenpick Hotel Bahrain, said. “I’m especially proud of our staff members who go the extra mile to ensure our guests can look forward to a very comfortable stay, no matter what time they check in.”

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax added that the Middle East category is considered a heated contest. “This is a very competitive region for airport hotels and underlines the high performances standards being achieved by Mövenpick Hotel Bahrain.”

Just a two-minute walk from Bahrain International Airport, the 106-room Mövenpick Hotel Bahrain is only 15 minutes by car from the business centre of Manama. The boutique hotel overlooks the sprawling Arad Bay Lagoon, one of Bahrain’s protected areas. In addition to award-winning dining experiences, the hotel offers rejuvenating therapies in 12 treatment rooms at the luxurious Rimal Spa.