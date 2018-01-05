UAE Exchange announces winners of draws

MANAMA: UAE Exchange Bahrain held draws for Indian School Bahrain Fee back offer and Electricity and Water Authority Pay Back offer for the month of October, November and December 2017 at its Manama Branch for the promotion period from September to end December 2017.

Representative from MoICT and the UAE Exchange were present during the event and three winners were announced each for Indian School Bahrain and EWA promotion where in each winner will get back their Indian School fee paid and EWA bill paid up to a maximum of BD45 and BD30 per month respectively.