YK Almoayyed Sons partners with Shop Bahrain

Manama: YK Almoayyed & Sons has recently announced its strategic partnership with ‘Shop Bahrain’, the Kingdom’s largest nationwide festival.

The Festival aims to revitalize the tourism and retail industries in the Kingdom by offering a unique shopping experience, line-up of entertainment events and fantastic prizes. The 30-day event will run from January 19th until February 18th 2017 and aims to position the Kingdom as a close and welcoming Gulf destination for families and tourists.

YK Almoayyed & Sons group includes companies specializing in key market sectors including automotive, construction, real estate and others. Through this partnership, YK Almoayyed will provide 13 cars to the winners of the festival, 1 Infiniti QX70, 1 Infiniti Q50, 3 Nissan Patrol, 4 Nissan Altima and 4 Sunny automobiles.

“We are pleased to be among the strategic partners of this national festival for the second year in a row, as we utilize our partnership with Shop Bahrain to extend our support to local initiatives that stimulate the national economy,” YK Almoayyed & Sons Director, Mohamed Almoayyed said.

Shoppers will receive 4 points for every 1 Bahraini Dinar spent at the YK Almoayyed & Sons branches, including Infiniti and Nissan showrooms, service centers, and spare parts and repair shops which will increase their chances of winning many prizes.

“We are delighted to receive continuous support from YK Almoayyed & Sons who has provided the festival this year a wide range of prizes giving visitors and residents the opportunity to win when shopping,” Yousef Alkhan, Shop Bahrain Director, said.

Shoppers and visitors can learn more about “Shop Bahrain” through the website: www.shopbahrain.com or through the account @shopbahrain on the social networking channels Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. The Festival organizers have also launched a dedicated whatsapp channel on 38999111.