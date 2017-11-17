Al Hilal Group adds glitters to wellness

MANAMA: With an initial BD5 million investment by Al Hilal Hospitals, a GCC leading Health Care Group, is rolling out two maiden gold and diamond showrooms in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This was announced by the Board of Directors of the jewelry Group at the Press Conference on Saturday.

The showroom is set to be inaugurated by the Megastar Padmashree Bharath Mammooty on 24th at the gold city, Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain. The group is launching their first two showrooms on the same day which includes Gold City Manama and Lulu Riffa. The first inauguration will take place at the Gold City and second will be opened at the Lulu Riffa.

Dream Gold and Diamonds is a dream project of Abdul Latheef who is the Chairman of the Group and it was his initiative to diversify the health business to other prominent ventures such as education, technology and Developments.

The group plans to invest BD20 million during expansion of this new line of business which is expected to create hundreds of Job opportunities as well as bolstering the Kingdom’s economy.

“Our vision to have to 10 show rooms in the Kingdom within two years, offering quality services and unique collections to the people of Bahrain. Our larger plan is to establish 50 showrooms across the GCC, Malaysia, Singapore and other western Countries within five years,” Abdul Latheef, the Chairman of the Group, said.

“The some of the projects are already at the final stage, some spots have been selected and work will commence in due course. We are launching our first two show rooms in Bahrain as a first benchmark to create a base for executing our full plan.”

The Gold and Diamond segment was the most DREAM project and it became materialized in association with Raja Ismail Baig who is an experienced and expertise in jewelry since last 20 years and he is the Managing Director of the group and Bilal Moideen, a young and enthusiastic businessman, who had been graduated from London South Bank University and he is the vice chairman of Dream Gold and Diamonds Group.

The current Bahrain show rooms are worth of BD5 million investment with master collections of jewels, sourced from various part of the world.

A special Inaugural offer was announced at the press conference offering free Gold coins, gifts, zero deduction old gold exchange and low making charges.

“The aim of Group is to provide high quality customer services to everyone, applying the highest standards of product care and serve to the customer with compassion and kindness with personalized attention,” Raja Ismail Baig, the Managing director of the group, added.

The current showrooms are located in a prime area of the Kingdom which at the God City Manama and Riffa Lulu.

“The both showrooms have well experienced team of Management and sales to run the business at very professional manner, the entity will bring the most trending collections to the kingdom with very strategic sales plan,” Bilal Moiden, the vice Chairman of the group, said.

The jewelry Group is backed with solid team of business entrepreneurs who can take any challenge and economic support.

