Alba hits new sales, production records in 2017

MANAMA: Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the Bahrain-based international aluminium smelter, hits all-time-high on Sales volume and Production in 2017, according to a statement by Alba’s Chief Executive Officer, Tim Murray.

The Company has reported Sales volume of 978,195 metric tonnes (mt) for the Full-Year of 2017, up by 0.4% Year-over-Year (YoY), versus 974,014 mt in 2016 while Production topped 981,016 mt as compared to 971,420 mt in 2016, up by 1% YoY, despite the power outage incident in April 2017.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, Sales volume spiked by 8% YoY to reach 277,567 mt versus 256,445 mt for the same period in 2016 while production surged by 9% YoY to 274,147 mt, versus 250,670 mt in Q4 2016.

Alba managed to close 2017 with its Value-Added (VA) Sales averaging 57% of total shipments versus 56% in 2016.

“Despite 2017 challenges, we have succeeded in raising the bar in our Sales volume and production performance. This milestone proves that our resilience can transform any challenge to opportunity. As we move forward in 2018, we remain focused to achieve another breakthrough in our production as we target 1 million metric tonne,” Murray said.