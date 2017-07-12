Bahrain Merida Cycling Team makes debut at Tour De France

The Bahrain Merida Cycling Team is all set to make its debut at the 104th edition of Tour de France 2017 which will last for 21 days. The event is the world’s most prestigious cycling contest that sees the participation of elite participants from all over the globe. Representing the Bahrain Merida Cycling Team in the Tour are Janez Brajkovič, Ondrej Cink, Yukiya Arashiro, Tsgabu Grmay, Ion Izagirre, Sonny Colbrelli, Borut Božič, Javier Moreno and Grega Bole.

“The Bahrain Merida Cycling Team is looking forward to making its debut in the 104th edition of the Tour de France which is considered the world’s most famous and at the same time, the most challenging cycling contest as it will last for 21 days. It’s a great honour to have the Bahrain Merida Cycling Team among the participating teams that aim not just to showcases great performances but also to compete for top places,” HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Charity Works and Youth Affairs, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of Bahrain Olympic Committee (BCO) said.

“We aspire to represent the Kingdom of Bahrain distinctly, and we look very much for a successful participation and technical competence to prove to all we are in constant steps towards development and achievement. Our debut in Tour de France won’t be easy for our cyclists, and we will try hard to benefit from the first participation to form a comprehensive idea about the Tour and its course as well as the challenges cyclists face during the race. However, our aspirations to achieve a positive result are clear, and they are a source of motivation for us in the upcoming races. We have a line-up of the world’s finest cyclists who have a great experience in this sport. Therefore we count on them to make great results, and we wish them all success in their efforts”.

HH Shaikh Nasser affirmed that this will event would be a great opportunity to achieve the vision of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, to promote the bright civilisation image of the Kingdom of Bahrain as the cycling sport is among the most prestigious sports across the globe with a high number of people are following it.