Bahrain-US enjoys good trade, investment ties

Manama: Khalid bin Abdulrahman Al-Moayad, Chairman Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) has expressed pride in the good Bahraini-US economic, trade and investment relations.

This came as he received the newly appointed US Ambassador to Bahrain, Justin Siberell, at the BCCI premises in presence of other board members.

Al-Moayad welcomed the ambassador and wished him every success in performing his diplomatic duties.

He lauded the friendly countries’ solid distinguished bilateral relations, which, he said, have been strengthened by joint cooperation in various fields, particularly the economic and investment ones, noting that bilateral relations are progressing steadily in light of the exchanged visits of the two countries’ leaderships, and the kingdom’s interest in the U.S expertise.

BCCI Chief praised the American Chamber of Commerce (AACC)’s efforts and key role in bolstering the Bahraini-US economic relations.

He highlighted BCCI’s constant keenness on activating and developing its relations with the U.S.A in all the trade, industrial and investment fields, lauding the volume of bilateral investments and trade exchange reaching $2 billion in 2016, as revealed by the Central Informatics Organisation’s statistics.

He underlined the Bahraini businessmen’s constant interest in enhancing the kingdom’s trade relations with the U.S.A through opening up new investment channels, given the existing multiple and diverse opportunities, calling for encouraging the U.S businessmen and representatives of various trade and industrial sectors to come to Bahrain and launch investments in it.

During the meeting, BCCI suggested holding joint economic events, as well as meetings to shed light on the numerous advantages provide by the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to Bahraini and U.S investors.

BCCI also called for intensifying Bahraini-US relations in the educational, health, energy and other available sectors.

Ambassador Siberell lauded the distinguished Bahraini-US political and economic relations which, he said, have strengthened by the articles of the FTA signed between the two countries.

He said he was looking forward to supporting and increasing the aspects of economic cooperation with Bahrain, expressing his country’s keenness on developing investments between the two countries through consolidating cooperation mechanisms with BCCI and U.S commerce and industry chambers to serve common economic interests.

The envoy stressed the importance of exchanged visits between trade delegations, especially the specialised ones.

He also expressed the US embassy’s readiness to remove the obstacles and challenges facing Bahraini investors.