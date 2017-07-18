BBK-Osool newly launched JV eyes $1b assets

Manama: BBK and Osool Asset Management (Osool) announce the launch of Aegila Capital Management (“Aegila”), a new international investment and advisory services firm.

Formed as a joint venture between BBK and Osool, the mission of Aegila is to become a leading investment and advisory platform by providing access to attractive investment opportunities to sophisticated investors across the region and globally.

Headquartered in London, Aegila will initially focus on opportunities in the UK and the European commercial real estate market. Aegila is aiming to manage assets worth around US$ 1 billion after the first three years of activity.

Aegila is authorized by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is staffed with a team of talented professionals coming from some of the world’s largest and most successful investment banks, sovereign wealth funds and private equity fund managers.

In parallel to their role as joint-venture shareholders, BBK and Osool coordinates their respective strategic vision for the proposed prospects. In addition to BBK and Osool, Aegila will invite qualified third-party investors to participate in the investments in partnership with them.

“This joint-venture with our partner Osool is the continuation of our expansion strategy in the investment banking and private banking sectors aimed at broadening our service offering and increasing the weight of recurring fee-based income in the Group. We believe that Aegila will allow us to offer to our institutional and more sophisticated investors’ unparalleled access to the European real estate markets. The opportunities will also serve the shareholders own needs and our Client’s Investment requirements,” Reyadh Yousif Sater, CE of BBK said.

“We are proud to join forces with BBK in this new strategic initiative. We believe that Aegila will allow us to establish a stepping stone into the European market and provide us with a privileged and direct access to attractive investment opportunities and asset management expertise,” Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, CEO of Osool and Chairman of Aegila, said.

“As part of the set-up of Aegila we made sure to establish a best-practice corporate governance structure, attract world-class talent and satisfy the highest regulatory standards so that our strategic objectives as investors, in addition to founding shareholders, are maximised.”

“I am truly honoured to be chosen by BBK and Osool to lead this ambitious and exciting project. Thanks to the strategic and financial support of our shareholders and the extraordinary talent and experience of our team I am fully confident in the future success of Aegila. I strongly believe that the current market environment demands world-class investment and asset management skills, and that the sophistication of our investor base deserves the innovative, tailor-made and transparent approach that Aegila will deliver,” Giovanni Gregoratti, CEO of Aegila, said.