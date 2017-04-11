COVERTECH 2017 will take place in October: GOIC

DOHA: The Gulf Organization for Industrial Consulting on Monday said that COVERTECH 2017 would be held between the 10th and the 12th of October 2017 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

The press conference took place at GOIC’s headquarters in Doha in the presence of Mr. Abdulaziz Bin Hamad Al-Ageel, Secretary General of GOIC, Dr. Moyasser Saddiq, CEO of Ibhar Group and representatives of the exhibition’s sponsors.

Abdulaziz Bin Hamad Al-Ageel, Secretary General of GOIC, delivered a speech in which he stated that GOIC’s sponsoring of this exhibition for the third consecutive year reflects its keenness to support specialised activities, events and exhibitions aiming at stimulating GCC economies.

“GOIC encourages GCC private sector’s events aiming at promoting the Gulf industrial sector and increasing industrial cooperation and coordination between GCC states.”

“For four decades now, GOIC has contributed to supporting the GCC industrial sector and deployed relentless efforts to achieve public and private sector socio-economic integration in the region. To accomplish this objective, GOIC has always encouraged the private sector to play an active role in the economies of GCC countries. In fact, GOIC, the internationally-renowned, competitive and outstanding expertise-hub in the area of industrial consulting services, has left a unique and remarkable fingerprint in the field of industrial development in the Gulf.”

Al-Ageel hoped the exhibition in its third version would achieve its objectives. “We wish to see the 3rd COVERTECH achieving its goals in supplying a critical industrial sector – the building materials sector – with its needs, particularly at this stage during which many megaprojects relating to the 2022 FIFA World Cup like big malls, hotels and stadiums are being launched”, he stated. According to the Secretary General, “this exhibition will be the ideal platform for companies and stakeholders, particularly Qatari and Gulf corporations, to meet representatives of global companies. This is very promising, as we are expecting major deals to be concluded, more fruitful business relations and expertise exchange. We also hope that COVERTECH 2017 will form an opportunity to strengthen industrial development and commercial cooperation between GCC countries in the best interest of our beloved Gulf countries.”

Dr. Moyasser Al-Saddiq, CEO of Ibhar Group said COVERTECH was the only exhibition for wall and floor covering technologies and lighting in the GCC. The third version of COVERTECH will be held between the 10th and the 12th of October 2017 at DECC with the participation of several Qatari and international companies exhibiting their latest interior designs.

“COVERTECH is known for its capacity to draw specialised visitors and decision makers. In fact, a large number of consultants, engineers, hotel managers, real estate development companies and government officials from Qatar and abroad visited last year’s exhibition. This year’s participants have doubled in numbers to include: Qatar, Turkey, Brazil, China, Jordan, Palestine, Egypt, Tunisia, Ukraine, Italy, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, in addition to a number of chambers of commerce and industry from Arab and European countries.”

Dr. Al-Saddiq commended GOIC led by Secretary General Abdulaziz Bin Hamad Al-Ageel on its active role in this area. GOIC has sponsored and supported COVERTECH for the third consecutive year, and “sponsoring these exhibitions is part of GOIC’s mission to develop Gulf industries.” He praised the sponsors on their key role, such as the international union of economists and managers in the European union countries (international sponsor) and sponsors of last year’s COVERTECH to include Qatar Green Building Council and Qatar Development Bank (QDB). He also applauded Qatar Tourism Authority for supporting international specialised exhibitions promoting tourism and commercial exchange in Qatar and relevant countries.

COVERTECH 2017 is a platform to exhibit the latest building materials like hardwood flooring, marble, ceramics, paints, doors, windows, carpets, curtains and roof insulation products.