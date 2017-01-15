Al Futtaim brings joy to underprivileged children

UAE: Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia has announced the results of its second annual ‘Take A Moment to Give A Moment’ festive campaign, which helped spread the joy of the festive season amongst less fortunate children across the region.

Throughout the month of December, Majid Al Futtaim created a special festive atmosphere in its 20 shopping malls, across Bahrain, Egypt, Lebanon, Oman and the UAE, which encouraged visitors to embrace the spirit of the holiday season.

During the campaign, visitors gifted toys, books, clothes and money to a selection of charitable organisations, so that underprivileged children could get the chance to celebrate the festive season. In total, 1,491 people took part in the campaign through gifting of 9,550 books, 10,200 toys, and 3,450 kilograms clothing and electronics.

The Majid Al Futtaim campaign encouraged both individuals and groups to come together and light up the lives of underprivileged children during the festive season and received a resounding response. Our Own English High School in Dubai was one of the many organisations that embraced the spirit of the festive season and contributed 2,500 books to the campaign.

At a number of Majid Al Futtaim shopping malls, underprivileged children were treated to fun filled festive shows and events hosted by employees, and also had the chance to experience entertainment destinations including Magic Planet and VOX Cinemas. To make it an occasion to remember, each child received a gift of their choice to take home.

“At Majid Al Futtaim, we are always looking for opportunities to bring our vision to life. This year, thanks to your generous contributions to our festive season campaign, more than 30,000 toys, books and clothes and electronics, are making their way too many children from less fortunate families in the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt and Lebanon. We thank all those who contributed to our campaign and helped to show underprivileged children the true spirit of the festive season. We look forward to more initiatives in 2017, the Year if Giving,” Alain Bejjani, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Holding, said.

Majid Al Futtaim collaborated with charitable organisations such as the Islamic Association in Bahrain, Life Makers in Egypt, Bassma in Lebanon, Dar Al-Atta in Oman, and Red Crescent in the UAE, to make sure the gifts were effectively and efficiently distributed amongst less fortunate children across the region.

Careem, the region’s leading application based car booking service also supported the campaign by offering a 15% discount on its services to encourage people to drop their gifts to the different collection points and provided a co-branded #WrapAWish van that was used exclusively to collect and transport gifts.