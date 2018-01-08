Alba celebrates highest ever production in history

MANAMA: Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the Bahrain based international aluminium smelter, achieved another milestone by setting another record in production with 981,016 metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) for 2017. Alba’s 2017 production volume is the highest annual production recorded in Alba’s history, up by 1% Year-over-Year (YoY), despite a challenging 2017.

Alba celebrated this achievement with a ceremony on Monday 08 January 2018 at Alba Oasis, which was attended by Alba Executive Management, Directors, Managers and employees from various departments.

“Alba’s record-breaking production speaks volumes about our resilience and determination to achieve excellence against all odds. I thank our employees and contractors alike for their hard work, commitment to Safety practices and for working together as one team to achieve this milestone. We aim to rise higher in 2018 as we progress with the construction of Line 6 Expansion Project,” Tim Murray, Chief Executive Officer, said.

It is noteworthy that this is the sixth year in a row that Alba has been surpassing its annual production — 2012 production record of 890,217 mtpa; 2013 production record of 912,700 mtpa; 2014 production record of 931,427 mtpa; 2015 production record of 960,643 mtpa and 2016 production record of 971,420 mtpa.