Alba to become world’s largest single site smelter

MANAMA: Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the first aluminium smelter in the Gulf region, is set to become the world’s largest single site smelter, thanks to the progress on the Line 6 expansion project.

There have been steady strides in the construction of its landmark Line 6 Expansion Project in order to meet the First Hot Metal (FHM) schedule on January 01, 2019, according to Shaikh Daij bin Salman Bin Daij Al Khalifa, Chairman of Alba’s Board of Directors.

The statement was made following the fourth quarterly meeting for the year 2017, wherein the Board approved the minutes of the previous meeting, as well as reviewed the reports of the Executive Committee, Board Audit Committee and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee during the meeting.

The Board reviewed and approved the 2018 Annual Operational Plan, Corporate Governance Report as well as Q3 2017 Financial Statements. In addition, the Executive Management gave an update on Safety, Line 5 Recovery and metal production, the progress of Line 6 Expansion Project, Project Titan – Phase II, Industry Outlook and the overall Financial Performance of the Company.

“As we approach 2017 year-end, we remain confident to have a strong finish in light of the market conditions coupled with the safe recovery of Line 5,” Shaikh Daij bin Salman Al Khalifa, added.

“We also remain on track with the progress of Line 6 Expansion Project, which upon completion, will transform Alba to be the largest single-site smelter in the world.”

In addition to the Chairman of the Board, Shaikh Daij bin Salman Bin Daij Al Khalifa, the Alba Board of Directors comprises six directors appointed by Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company are Yousif Abdulla Taqi, Osama Mohammed Al Arrayedh, Yaser E. Humaidan, Dr. Mohamed Kameshki and Mrs. Suha Karzoon.

The two directors appointed by Sabic Industrial Investments Co (SIIC) are Ahmed Mohammad A. Al Jabr and Ali Al Shamrani and two independent directors, Uwaidh Al Harethi and Mutlaq Al-Morished.