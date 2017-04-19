All new Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ hit Bahraini market

Seef, Bahrain: Samsung Gulf Electronics on Tuesday unveiled the much-awaited Galaxy S8 and S8+ in Bahrain, at an exclusive event held at the Ritz Carlton hotel.

The latest smartphone pushes the boundaries of traditional smartphones with its seamless screen hardware design and a variety of new service offerings. With the launch of multiple services and apps, as well as a stunning Infinity Display for immersive viewing experiences, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ bring a new level of functionality and convenience, opening up a galaxy of possibilities.

The stunning new S8 models are available to pre-launch booking customers while both models will be available across Bahrain market as early as Friday, Abdulaziz Bin Hindi, Director Bin Hindi Informatics on the sidelines of the launch told The24X7News Bahrain (www.twentyfoursevennews.com)

“We are trying our level best to make these models available at our earliest,” Abdulaziz Bin Hindi, added.

“The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ usher in a new era of smartphone design and fantastic services, opening the door for new ways to experience the world,” said Tarek Sabbagh, Head of IT and Mobile (IM) Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics. “The Galaxy S8 and S8+ represents, not just the launch of a brand-new device in the region, but a whole new way to create experiences. Knowing that exploring the world and new cultures is something that people across the region love, we have tied up with Etihad airways and Hotels.com to reward our loyal customers.”

Those who purchase the Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be able to explore the world in style and enjoy 30% off in Economy and Business Class with Etihad Airways. Furthermore, customers will be able to save up to 40% on hotel bookings worldwide and enjoy an extra 12% off coupon in partnership with hotels.com. This offer is exclusively available to customers in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait.

“Etihad Airways’ partnership with Samsung sees two brands committed to technological innovation coming together to deliver this incredible offer. It applies not only to Etihad Airways’ flights, but also across the seven airlines that make up Etihad Airways Partners. We are constantly looking for new ways to connect with our guests and this is a perfect example,” Mohammad Al Bulooki, Executive Vice President Commercial at Etihad Airways, said.

The Galaxy S8 builds on Samsung’s heritage of creating stunning designs and functional devices. Available in 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+, the Infinity Display and bezel-less design form a smooth, continuous surface with no buttons or harsh angles. The result is a truly immersive viewing experience without distractions, which makes multi-tasking more convenient. The Galaxy S8’s compact design enables comfortable one-handed operation and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 on both the front and back and provides a durable and a high-quality finish.

In addition to the new design innovations, Samsung continues to deliver cutting-edge technology including an advanced camera, enhanced performance and more to the devices that users love, including Premium Camera: The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are equipped with an advanced 8MP F1.7 Smart autofocus front camera and 12MP F1.7 Dual Pixel rear camera for the best low-light, zoom and anti-blur photos with enhanced image processing; Powerful Performance: Packing powerful performance and connectivity, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ feature the industry’s first 10nm processor, enabling heightened speed and efficiency. It is also gigabit LTE and gigabit Wi-Fi ready with support for speeds up to 1 Gbps so users can quickly download files, regardless of the file size; Robust Entertainment: As the world’s first mobile device certified by the UHD Alliance as MOBILE HDR PREMIUMTM, Galaxy S8 and S8+ let you see the same vibrant colors and contrasts that filmmakers intended while watching your favorite shows. In addition, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ offer next-level gaming experiences with vivid and superior graphic technology, and come pre-loaded with a Game Pack, featuring top game titles, including select titles supported by the Vulkan API and Global Standard in Mobile Security: The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are built on Samsung Knox, a defense-grade security platform. In addition, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ will offer a wide selection of biometric technologies including a fingerprint scanner, iris scanner and facial recognition so users can select a secure biometric authentication method that works best for them.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ will also come with the Galaxy features that our customers have come to know and love, including IP68 water and dust resistance; MicroSD support up to 256GB; Always-on display and Fast and wireless charging capabilities.

Bixby is an intelligent interface that will help users get more out of their phone. With the new Bixby button, you will be able to conveniently access Bixby and navigate through services and apps with simple touch, vision and text commands. Contextual awareness capabilities enable Bixby to offer personalized help based on what it continues to learn about the user’s interests, situation and location.

Users can also search for images and get details about nearby places with Bixby’s image recognition technology. As the Bixby ecosystem grows, it will connect across devices, apps and services as a ubiquitous interface, and open up new experiences and scenarios to simplify life.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ offers robust portfolio of products and services, elevating the both devices experience for premiere mobile productivity and connectivity.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ unlock the new Gear VR with Controller, powered by Oculus. Enabling convenient one-handed control and navigation, the controller provides better motion interaction when accessing interactive VR content. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ will also connect to the new Gear 360 to create 4K 360-degree videos and 15MP photos.

Leveraging the processing power of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ for enhanced productivity, Samsung DeX is a unique solution that transforms your smartphone into a desktop by providing a secure desktop-like experience. With Samsung DeX, users can easily display and edit data from their phone, making working from a smartphone faster and smarter.

Users can leave their physical wallet behind with Samsung Pay, turning their Galaxy S8 and S8+ into a digital wallet which they can use almost anywhere they would use a credit or debit card. With more than 870 worldwide banking partnerships, Samsung Pay has processed more than 240 million transactions to date.

New high-performance earphones tuned by AKG by Harman, offering uncompromised audio for unbeatable sound quality, will come as an in-box accessory. These earphones will have a comfortable hybrid canal fit for better noise cancellation and will be made from anti-tangle metal-fabric material.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be available across major retailers in Bahrain from April 28 at BHD 290 for the Galaxy S8 and BHD 330 for the Galaxy S8+ and will be offered in a rich color palette including Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, and Maple Gold.