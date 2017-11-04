Alshaya brings 15 new brands at The Avenues

Manama: Alshaya Trading Company has announced to bring customers an exciting choice of over 40 leading international brands at The Avenues – Bahrain, which opened last week.

The opening includes 15 new brands making their debut in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The mall’s opening day features new brands such as cosmetics powerhouses NYX and Clinique; home furnishing brand West Elm; fashion store Phase Eight; and jewelry and accessories specialist Icing. Customers will also see the long-awaited debut of The Cheesecake Factory; organic Belgian restaurant Le Pain Quotidien; and American chocolatier Bridgewater Chocolate.

Seven further brands will follow a few weeks later, including pizza brands 400 Gradi and Blaze Pizza; gourmet and specialty foods purveyor Dean & Deluca; upmarket Japanese restaurant Katsuya by Starck; family steakhouse Texas Roadhouse; and the Lebanese restaurant Babel. The new brands will join a stellar line-up of some of the world’s most-loved brands operated by Alshaya at the mall, including Starbucks, H&M, Mothercare, Victoria’s Secret, MAC, The Body Shop and Pottery Barn.

The Avenues – Bahrain, strategically located in the heart of Manama on King Faisal Road, is a stunning new retail and entertainment destination, with a unique seafront location of more than 1.5 km.

“We are delighted to have such a strong presence at The Avenues – Bahrain, which is going to be a major leisure and shopping destination for shoppers across the region. We look forward to offering our customers in Bahrain the widest range of shopping and dining experiences,” Alshaya’s Senior Vice-President for Property Development, John Hadden, said.

Every time they shop, enrolled customers can also benefit from Alshaya’s loyalty programme, PRIVILEGES CLUB, that offers members a range of offers, rewards and prize draw. Alshaya already operates more than 100 stores in Bahrain, across retail sectors that include fashion & footwear, food, health & beauty, pharmacy, optics and home furnishings.