Bahrain Coastguard foils attempt to smuggle narcotics from Iran

MANAMA: Bahrain’s Coast Guard patrols have foiled the trafficking of large quantity of narcotics worth more than BD284000, via the sea from Iran.

The Maritime Operations Centre suspected a boat in the north of Bahrain that was sailing despite the maritime ban and when it was chased by the patrols it tried to sail to the shallow water, but the security forces managed to stop it.

Two Bahrainis on the boat were held and they are Ahmed Riyadh Ali Ahmed Al Qazaz, 25, with drug-related criminal records, in which tools for narcotic use were confiscated from his car and Sayed Hassan Majid Ashoor, 27, owner of the boat.

Investigation in cooperation with the Anti-narcotics Directorate revealed that the two were involved in drug trafficking cases, in which the two dumped a large quantity of narcotics from Iran in the sea that was sent to the first arrestee from Iranian drug trafficker.

The Coast Guard managed to find the narcotics through the radar system hidden in rubber tyres in the seabed and tied with a rope. The seized narcotics are 33KG of hashish and less than 1KG of methamphetamine.

Legal proceedings were taken and the case was referred to the Public Prosecution.