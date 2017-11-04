Bahrain has a distinguished record of successes

MANAMA: The Kingdom of Bahrain has a distinguished record of success in attracting national, Gulf, Arab and international investments, thanks to the constant support of its wise leadership for such efforts and the provision of an environment conducive to investment, besides appropriate legislation and an organised economy.

The First Deputy of the Federation of GCC Chambers Abdulrahman bin Saleh Al Otaishan the august audience at the opening of the Invest in Bahrain Forum 2017, applauded Bahrain’s dedicated services aimed at offering all facilities for investors and has been among the pioneer countries in the region to open their economy to foreign investments.

“We have noticed, throughout this year, sincere and dedicated efforts to facilitate and simplify the investment environment, including the formation the Bahrain Investors Centre, which is considered an advanced step in the national efforts to create an environment to facilitate all investment-related services in accordance with the international standards. It is also essential to attract capital and major specialised companies through its sophisticated facilities, mainly the fast processing of papers and grant of permissions from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism and other authorities,” he said.

“I am glad to congratulate the Kingdom of Bahrain and its wise leadership on behalf of my brothers’ chairmen and members of the GCC chambers and members of the Federation of GCC Chambers for organising this important forum for the 12th constructive year. I also thank His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa for patronising the event and for his insight and understanding of the private sector’s role in the Kingdom’s sustainable development.”

He thanked the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism and all the organisers for their professionalism in presenting the forum so as to showcase the role of the Ministry and other official bodies in this event.

“We are glad to be involved in its organisation for the eighth consecutive year and look forward, through such economic events, to promote the private sector’s role in the Gulf in the investment and development programmes of the GCC countries.”

He congratulated Bahrain for launching the Saudi Investors Centre since the Kingdom is keen to attract more Saudi investors and provide them with excellent services in terms of processing of papers, offering advice, facilitating and speeding up documentation for their business activities in Bahrain, enabling them to be listed on the Bahrain Stock Exchange through linking it with Saudi Stock Exchange ( Tadawul) to serve the best interests of the economy of both Kingdoms, moving towards the integration of the Saudi and Bahraini economies and thus enhance the level of trade between them.

“On this occasion, I renew my call to the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism to grant the Federation of GCC Chambers an opportunity to promote investment projects in Bahrain as well as at the Gulf, Arab and international levels, by signing a Memorandum of Understanding. It should also benefit from connectivity networks and the Gulf, Arab and international relations of the federation that focus on attracting value-added investments in technology, industrial services and financial and technical resources. It is also important to create channels of interaction with the private sector in Bahrain and the Gulf to attract the targeted investments.”

He also extended invitation for the Gulf Industry Forum 2017 under the theme “Industry and its role in diversifying and increasing the sources of income and exports in the Gulf”, organised by the General Secretariat of the Federation in cooperation with the Federation of the UAE Chambers and the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The forum will be held in Fujairah on December 20 and 21 under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah.