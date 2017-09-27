Bahrain: region’s most transparent, progressive economy

MANAMA: Bahrain has one of the most transparent, progressive and open economies in the GCC, according to the Minister.

“We are extremely proud of our thriving aluminium industry, which is a significant contributor to Bahrain’s GDP. Alba shares a long-lasting partnership with Bahrain’s downstream sector, and we believe that this partnership will grow even further with the launch of Alba’s pot line 6,” Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Zayed bin Rashed Al Zayani, told the delegates of Aluminium Conference which opens in Bahrain on Tuesday.

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C (Alba), the first aluminium smelter in the Gulf, is hosting the 32nd International Aluminium Conference that is being held from September 25 to 27, 2017 at the Gulf Hotel Bahrain.

Held under the patronage of the Bahrain’s Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Zayed bin Rashed Al Zayani, this conference featured many Keynote Speakers, to include Alba’s Chief Executive Officer, Tim Murray, who addressed Alba’s Success Story in Recovering Line 5 Safely and Efficiently.

Alba’s CEO took also part in the Executive Panel session titled “Global Challenges and their Impact.”

“Alba is the cornerstone of Bahrain’s economy; it has constantly evolved and set an example for many through its strong objectives and organic growth. We look forward to the future with the same determination as we build and progress the much-awaited Line 6 Expansion Project,” In his opening remark to the audience, the Chairman of Alba’s Board of Directors, Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa said.

“We are pleased to share the lessons learned during the power outage incident earlier this year. Thanks to our team’s ability to recover fast, we were able to turn this challenging time into a success story and leverage our resilience to set a new industry benchmark,” Alba’s CEO, Tim Murray, said.

One day before the conference, the Metal Bulleting delegates were given the opportunity to tour Alba smelter and gain insights on the advanced technology and best safety practices. Alba has also hosted the Welcome Reception at Gulf Hotel on Monday September 25th to welcome the delegates.