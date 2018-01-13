Bahrain renews its pledge to Paris Agreement

MANAMA: Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Oil, said that the National Oil and Gas Authority is keen to implement the directives of the leadership in the study of the priorities for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in various sectors and the implementation of the Paris Agreement, which had been agreed upon in Paris 2015.

He was speaking ahead of the 2nd Edition Middle East Refining Technology Conference (MERTC) to held in Bahrain under the patronage of Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Oil, during the period 23 – January 24.

The Minister said that the National Oil and Gas Authority attached great importance within its strategy on the subject of climate change, in view of the fact that the oil sector is one of the sectors most affected by the issue of climate change, especially after the agreement in year 2015 in Paris, where there were global delegations representing 176 countries in ceremonial signing of the Paris Convention on Climate Change at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, including the Kingdom of Bahrain and the majority of the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council. The Paris agreement on climate change needs to be adjusted to the rate of warming Earth much lower than 2°C and to continue efforts so as not to exceed 1.5°C, where it has become imperative for all countries of the world including the Kingdom of Bahrain to make their commitments and initiatives to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases (NDCs) by the year 2020.

Organized by the World Refining Association in collaboration with the National Oil and Gas Authority, with the support from a number of international oil companies.

There will also be a participation from different company’s experts, specialists, and managers from the field of oil refineries, as well as those interested in the field of refining technology in the technical and research and academic institutions.

Minister of Oil expressed his great appreciation in having the world refining association selecting the Kingdom of Bahrain to introduce the series of MERTC for the second time in the Kingdom, thanks to the good reputation enjoyed by Bahrain at the world level in the conference and events industry specialized in this vital area, and achieved by the first conference of the impressive results, which the Kingdom hosted earlier in year 2017.

The conference will focus on relevant projects involving refining and technologies strategic projects aimed at raising the level of refineries, technical and management of carbon emissions and regional projects and plans for growth, talent and investment strategies, optimal developmental research and commercialization and integration opportunities in refining and petrochemicals, by global experts and specialists of more than 40 speakers.

The Minister of Oil praised the great efforts made by the World Refining Association and to the advisory committee for this specialized conference, which consists of senior officials in a number of national, Gulf and international oil companies and to all the sponsors of this event. As well as the participating companies, which will review the best findings to modern technology in refining technology and all speakers and attendance, wishing everyone a successful conference.