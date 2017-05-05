Bahrain to get $66m Hilton Bahrain Bay Hotel

DUBAI: The Kingdom of Bahrain will get a brand new 210 rooms Hilton to be built at The Avenues at Bahrain Bay Hotel & Residences with a total cost of $66million.

It was announced during a meeting in Dubai attended by Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta (www.Hilton.com) and Mohammed Alshaya, Chairman of KFCD and Mabanee Company S.A.K, the two parties confirmed an agreement to open Bahrain’s first Hilton Hotels and Resorts property. The 210 room Hilton Bahrain Bay Hotel & Residences will be located at The Avenues in Manama, a major retail and leisure destination scheduled to open later this year.

The announcement strengthens a growing partnership between Hilton and Mabanee that promises to boost tourism to the GCC by delivering exceptional guest experiences to visitors in the region. The partnership sees the debut of the Hilton Hotels and Resorts brand in Bahrain and the opening of Waldorf Astoria and a Hilton Garden Inn as part of the expansion of The Avenues, Kuwait, also owned by Mabanee.

“It is very exciting for us to be bringing our core Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand to Bahrain for the first time. This represents a significant commitment to the market for us and we are doing so with a trusted partner in KFCD, and at a location which is set to become one of the country’s premier attractions for both visitors and local residents,” Rudi Jagersbacher, President, Middle East, Africa & Turkey for Hilton Worldwide, said.

Hilton Bahrain Bay Hotel & Residences will be directly attached to The Avenues, Bahrain. Phase 1 of the development will offer a wide choice of leading retail and restaurant brands covering 40,000 sqm of GLA which is due to open in the last quarter of 2017. A second Phase will add a further 30,000sqm of GLA. The site is located on the waterfront of Bahrain Bay.

“As we continue to evolve The Avenues brand, we are delighted to strengthen our partnership with one of the world’s best-known hospitality companies and build on a relationship forged in Kuwait. Our partnership with Hilton Worldwide will enhance the overall experience at The Avenues, Bahrain creating a destination that appeals to local visitors, tourists and business travellers alike at this prime location,” Mohammed Alshaya, Chairman of KFCD and Mabanee, said.

Hotel guests at Hilton Bahrain Bay Hotel & Residences will have direct access to the world class retail and entertainment offered at The Avenues, as well as the new 1.5km stretch of the Corniche, created to provide recreational and family-friendly facilities on the waterfront. The property will also benefit from direct links to both King Faisal Highway and Sheikh Isa Bin Salman Causeway, enabling ease of access to international visitors arriving at Bahrain International Airport or on the Causeway system linking Bahrain to Saudi Arabia.

“We are continuing to sustain rapid growth across the GCC under a range of brands and all these hotels represent quality locations and valuable additions to our portfolio. Working in strong partnership with owners such as KFCD and Mabanee, on a continued basis allows us to expand more quickly and more strategically. We look forward to working together on identifying further opportunities, as well as progressing the projects we are already developing together,” Carlos Khneisser, Vice President, Development, Middle East, North Africa & Turkey, Hilton said.

Construction of the 210-guest room property is already underway and once completed it will consist of 150 apartments and 60 studio suites. Guests will be able to enjoy four distinct stand-alone dining outlets, a swimming pool, spa and fitness facilities. It is expected that the hotel will be completed and to welcome its first guests in early 2020.

Hilton Bahrain Bay Hotel & Residences joins a pipeline of 120 properties for Hilton in the Middle East, North Africa & Turkey. The company boasts the largest active pipeline in the GCC of any hotel company, with over 16,000 rooms under construction.