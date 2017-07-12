Bahrain’s 1st Park Regis opens in Juffair in Q3

MANAMA: With the opening of the island nation’s first Park Regis Hotel in the Juffair district of Manama in the 3rd quarter of 2017, the Kingdom of Bahrain will add a brand new international hotel brand Park Regis to its tall list of hospitality sector, thanks to VKL Group.

With 164 guest rooms, six food and beverage outlets including a 1000 capacity ballroom, swimming pool and gym, this upscale hotel is the perfect introduction to the Bahrain market for the Park Regis brand and its parent company StayWell Hospitality Group.

StayWell Hospitality Group CEO Simon Wan said that the recent signing of the marketing license agreement with Manama-based VKL Group, a key regional player which owns and operates a portfolio of hotels with more than 1,300 rooms and another 600 rooms shortly, will enable StayWell Hospitality Group to open additional properties across Bahrain in the coming 12 months.

“Following the signature of a 550-keys, Park Regis Resort in the UAE the day before, I am encouraged by the future expansion plans into the region and confident that this partnership with VKL Group reflects our commitment to grow our presence in the Middle East Region. We are hoping that this magnificent property is the stepping stone for a further presence in Bahrain,” said Wan.

“I am confident that forthcoming projects between both groups will be a reality soon under the vision and leadership of VKL Group Chairman Dr. Varghese Kurian”

VKL Group, Chairman Dr Varghese Kurian said that formalising the partnership with StayWell Hospitality Group and opening the Park Regis Lotus in the last quarter of 2017 is the start of significant expansion in the Middle East.

“We are looking forward to a long and successful partnership with StayWell Hospitality Group and are confident that we can move quickly with future properties under the StayWell Brands; Park Regis and Leisure Inn,” Dr Kurian said.

When opened, the Park Regis Lotus hotel, which is located in the nation’s capital of Manama, will have easy access to Bahrain’s largest mosque, the Al Fateh Mosque and the Bahrain causeway, which connects the Island country to Saudi Arabia.