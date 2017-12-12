Bahrain’s biggest shopping bonanza returns on 24th, January

Manama: Bahrain’s biggest annual shopping event, the Autumn Fair, is set to return to the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre from 24 January to 1 February 2018.

Held under the patronage of the Bahrain Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, the popular consumer show offers a wide range of fashion, accessories, household appliances, home décor, cosmetics, specialty food and more from around the world for sale at competitive prices.

More than 750 exhibitors from 18 countries are set to converge at the largest show of its kind in Bahrain to form a 15,400 square metre retail extravaganza. Show organisers UBM AEM expect over 160,000 visitors to attend the Autumn Fair 2018 over the 9-day period.

“The Autumn Fair is celebrating its 29th year in Bahrain with a massive range of goods and potential bargains. Visitors can look forward to discovering new-to-market products exclusively at the show in addition to returning customer favourites from across the globe. The colourful and friendly atmosphere is suitable for the whole family to enjoy,” Yaqoob Ali UBM AEM project manager, said.

“There is also a strong business-to-business element at the show. The Autumn Fair acts as an important sourcing venue for local companies, and wholesale agreements and new partnerships will be established during the course of the exhibition. Numerous local businesses also regularly take part, and many offer special deals to visitors,” he added.

Entry and timings: Entry to the Autumn Fair 2018 is BD 1. Tickets can be purchased during show opening hours from kiosks at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre. Children under the age of 12 years will be admitted free of charge. The exhibition will open from 12 pm–10 pm on 24 January, 10 am–2 pm and 4 pm–10 pm on 25 January, 12 pm–10 pm on 26 January, 10 am–2 pm and 4 pm–10 pm on 27, 28, 29 and 30 January, and 10 am–10 pm on 31 January and 1 February. On 28 and 29 January from 10 am–2 pm the exhibition will open to ladies only.