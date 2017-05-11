BD55m 1st phase of The Avenues on track

MANAMA: The development of the first phase of The Avenues Bahrain is on track, says developers on Tuesday.

The first phase with the cost of BD55million will be milestone in the first commercial and entertainment mall at a strategic location on the sea front.

The Avenues- Bahrain is the first commercial and entertainment mall of its kind in the Kingdom of Bahrain, with a unique seafront location extending 1.5 km. It is strategically located in the heart of Manama, adjacent to the King Faisal Road. The development brings a new concept to the Kingdom, with a design inspired by The Avenues- Kuwait and giving visitors an outdoor feeling while remaining indoors, protected from the heat by a ceiling that allows sunlight in.

The project’s leasing space is around 40,000 sqm as part of the total land area of approximately 272,000 square meters. The project includes 130 stores of which 50% are allocated for restaurants and cafes which will overlook Bahrain Bay. It also includes a large family entertainment area, 12 cinemas theatre, also includes outdoor jogging track, kids play areas, external gym equipment and parking spaces for around 1500 vehicle.

The Avenues will completely reinvigorate the area providing a lifestyle venue for the region of Bahrain. The development is divided into different districts, each with its own unique character, expressed through land use, plan form, architecture and landscape.

The Avenues – Bahrain will includes the first Hilton Bahrain Bay Hotel & Residences with 210 rooms. Residences will have direct access to the mall .This will make The Avenues- Bahrain an attractive destination for citizens, as well as for tourists and business travelers from the GCC and other countries It is expected that the hotel will be completed and to welcome its first guests in early 2020.

Most of the stores have been leased to different local and international brands, including brands that are being introduced to the Bahraini retail market for the first time, including Urban Decay, The Cheesecake Factory, Bateel, Sephora , Kiehl’s, Riva, Joe’s Café , Batelco , Arabica Coffee , Melenzane ,Café Bazza, Five Guys , Caribou Coffee , Dip n Dip , The Orangery , H&M , Babel and others. The stores will be welcoming their visitors with the opening of the mall, scheduled for October 2017.

Official approval has been obtained for the construction of Phase II of the project. This will add another 30,000 sqm in leasing space, as well as new districts. We are finalizing the official approval and working on the design of phase II.

The Avenues – Bahrain is covered by ETFE (Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene) , which is a key design feature of the mall . This clear material allows for sunlight through but keeps the heat out, giving a sense of outdoor shopping. TFE is being considered the material of choice for skylight applications for long span structures and building facades.