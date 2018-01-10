bWallet brings unique payment solution in Bahrain

Manama: The shoppers in Bahrain now can enjoy digital shopping as on Tuesday Batelco and Arab Financial Services (AFS) have announced the launch of bWallet, initially offers 400 shopping outlets and transaction time of 10 seconds.

bWallet brings complete cloud-based new digital payment solution with 2% payback and BD3 for the first 1000 sign-ups to this new product.

Batelco, Bahrain’s leading digital services provider in line with its commitment to provide the latest world-class services for the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Arab Financial Services (AFS) the leading regional payment solutions provider and FinTech enabler have launched bWallet, a new digital mobile wallet and payment solution.

The exclusive event took place at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, 9th January with invited VIP’s, guests, Batelco Board Directors, Batelco management and AFS Board and Management present on the occasion.

Batelco Bahrain CEO Mohamed Bubashait and AFS CEO B. Chandrasekhar, supported by officials from both Batelco and AFS officially launched the innovative service to usher in a new era of FinTech and digital evolution for the Kingdom of Bahrain.

bWallet supports Batelco and AFS’s efforts in revolutionising the way people shop. It enhances customer’s experience through innovative ways to pay and transfer money. All mobile users, regardless of operator, can benefit from this FinTech technology, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play Store. A simple registration process will allow them to enjoy a fast contactless and secure payment experience.

The invitees had the opportunity to learn about the new service which was demonstrated at the launch event. Over 40 leading brands, with 300 retail outlets, have already signed up to make the service available for their customers with many more set to be onboard soon.

Batelco Chairman Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa said the new service, in partnership with AFS, is in line with Batelco’s commitment to ensure the best in class digital and FinTech solutions for the Kingdom’s consumers and is another step in the journey towards meeting the Kingdom’s 2030 vision.

“Batelco has continuously embedded innovation as central to its strategy with the aim of delivering a first class customer experience. This new service, which merges our core business of mobile communications with payment solutions, will be adapted as financial technology and customers’ needs continue to evolve,” Batelco Bahrain CEO Mohamed Bubashait added.

“The launch of bWallet represents an important milestone in AFS’s strategy and is a core component in fulfilling our vision of becoming the partner of choice in facilitating payments and FinTech in the region. AFS is dedicated to investing in the development of cutting-edge FinTech infrastructure and products to provide innovative solutions for our partners and their customers. We are honored to have established this landmark partnership and wholly committed to support the Kingdom of Bahrain in realizing its vision of becoming a cashless society,” AFS Chairman Sael Al Waary, said.

“We are pleased to partner with Batelco to introduce the latest in mobile payment solutions in Bahrain. bWallet will have unique features including dynamic QR and contactless payment methods and wallet-to-wallet transfers,” B Chandrasekhar, CEO Arab Financial Services, said.

As a special introductory offer, the first 10,000 customers of bWallet will receive BD 3 sign-on bonus. In addition, 2% cashback will be offered on all merchant payments made through the bWallet until 31st March 2018.