Commvault simplifies Cloud Data Management

Tinton Falls: Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a global leader in enterprise backup, recovery, archive and the cloud, today launched new reference architectures for Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable customers to simplify data protection and management with a pre-optimized, easy to deploy, and validated solution. Available through Commvault direct and on AWS Marketplace, the reference architectures provide enterprises with clear guidance on how the Commvault Data Platform can help organizations optimize their use of the AWS Cloud for backup, archive and recovery. Commvault also announced that existing customers can apply their licenses to applications enabled through AWS Marketplace. Additionally, customers will have the ability to easily direct data storage to specific AWS services – such as Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon S3 Standard – Infrequent Access (Amazon S3-IA) and Amazon Glacier.

The validated Commvault reference architectures with AWS further simplify hybrid infrastructure data protection for Commvault customers while also reducing cost, improving agility and speeding deployment of Commvault Software with the AWS Cloud for backup, archive and recovery.

“AWS and Commvault share a commitment to helping enterprises incorporate the cloud into their data protection strategies,” said Terry Wise, Vice President of the Worldwide Partner Ecosystem, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “The launch of these new validated reference architectures from Commvault further simplifies the use of the Commvault Data Platform with the AWS Cloud for our joint customers, helping them to accelerate the implementation of data protection projects that lower operating and capital expenses while still providing reliable, secure and quick access to their business data.”

Dow Jones, a subsidiary of News Corp and global provider of news and business information, was one of the first Commvault customers to go through a business transformation workshop and review the reference architecture guide.

“Given our success using this cloud data protection model, I expect other customers to thrive using Commvault’s reference architecture with AWS to improve SLA’s for recovery, reduce infrastructure costs and eliminate tape management,” said Shaown Nandi, VP and Head of Infrastructure and Cloud, Dow Jones.

“To date, we have moved more than 50 percent of our infrastructure into the cloud and with Commvault’s data management solution, have the flexibility to manage our data on-premise, in the cloud, or wherever we need it to be. Today, we have a resilient data protection model with improved SLA’s for recovery, reduced infrastructure costs, and no tape management.”

“No other data protection company does more to enable customers to reduce costs and improve agility in the AWS Cloud than Commvault,” said, Sabrinath Rao, GM of the Cloud Business Unit, Commvault. “As enterprises mainstream cloud implementations and hybrid infrastructures, rising numbers of applications demand faster recovery times. Commvault is delivering a powerful unified platform that simplifies data management wherever data is — on premise, the AWS Cloud, or mobile — while reducing costs and risks.”

As an AWS Advanced Technology Partner with AWS Storage Competency status, Commvault is a leader in helping enterprises solve data management challenges associated with the shift to hybrid and public cloud infrastructures, and is currently used by enterprises to manage more than 30 petabytes of data in the AWS Cloud.