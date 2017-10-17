Economic, political, military alliances can bring peace, prosperity

Manama: The looming threats bh daesh, ISIS and other extremist organisations can be defeated through concerted efforts and greaterinter and intra paternerships, says a senior Pakistan Military Commander.

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman of the Joint Chiefbof Staff Committee, during his speech at the Middle East Military Alliances and Coalitions (MEMAC) session during the three conference being held in Bahrain said that thr greater cooperation among the regional nations would help to bring peace and propsperity to ghe region.

“The non state actors are creating spaces in various countries on ethnic, religious or sectrrian grounds and that needs to thwarted through concrrted efforts. The ongoing conflicts in the world in general and in the Middle East in particular should be resolved thtough bilatral or trilateral means to btinag stability to the region.”

The session titled Regional Alliances: Their Role In Security, Challenges and Opportunities witnessed speakers including General The Lord Richard, Chairman of the Session, General Raja Mohammad Affandi Bin Raja Noor, Chief of Malaysian Defence Forces, Colonel Pilot Turki Bin Saleh Al Maliki, Spokesperson of Arab Coalition Forces to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Ambassador Thrasyvoulos Terry Stamatopoulos.