Empower participates in WEFS 2017

Abu Dhabi: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (EMPOWER), the world’s largest district cooling service provider, is participating in the 10th World Future Energy Summit (WFES), being held as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2017, until Thursday (19 January), at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The company underscored its determination to highly contribute in implementing the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 which intends that 75% of Dubai’s total power output will come from clean energy by 2050. Empower said that this commitment stems from its efforts to implement Dubai’s Vision in adopting best sustainable solutions to save natural resources for future generations.

At WFES, Empower displayed the model of its third plant in Business Bay, and highlighted its role in providing environmentally friendly cooling services of highest international standards in Dubai. This plant plays a significant role in conserving energy, preserving the environment, reducing the carbon emissions compared with traditional cooling systems, not to mention the advanced system for optimal use of water.

“Empower’s participation in this summit reflects the leadership position of the company on the local, regional and international levels. This leading position is being demonstrated by the advanced model of the plant in Business Bay. This model received wide attention by a wide range of visitors and participants. The model prompted debates about district cooling plants’ operating system, their efficiency- maximisation, minimising the energy consumption, and water management,” Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said.

Beside Empower, visitors and pioneers in the energy sectors from all over the world reviewed the latest projects related to the renewable energy and variety of innovations to generate clean energy, especially solar energy. The participants highlighted the importance of energy efficiency in the current and future facilities and smart infrastructures.

“Our goal in this summit is to get the best from our participation, whether by demonstrating our experience in the energy sector or by reviewing the other experiences that can help us to raise our operational efficiency, develop the cooling technologies and improve the efficient use of energy,” he added.

Empower puts its utmost importance on participating in the local and international events to reach its central objective of improving the cooling services and developing new environmental systems to reach unprecedented levels in the energy efficiency and water conservation. Also, Empower works on knowledge transfer of its international expertise to all participants to build bridges of cooperation with peers and partners in the district cooling industry.

Empower currently operates more than 1.1 Million RT, providing environmentally responsible district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments such as Jumeirah Group, Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Ibn Battuta Mall, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai World trade Centre Residences, Dubai Design District, among others.