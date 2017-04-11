Entertainers to delight race-goers during Bahrain GP weekend

BIC, Sakhir – Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) has put together an off-track entertainment programme like no other for the 2017 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

There will surely be something for everybody when the weekend of racing and entertainment takes place at “The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East” April 14 to 16.3

Among the many attractions at BIC’s Formula 1 Village vending area are a Dinosaurs and Ice Age Tent, a Haunted Mansion, a wide variety of Roaming Acts and shows, and plenty of kinds’ entertainment.

The Dinosaurs and Ice Age Tent is an exhibit including a total of 24 Dinosaurs and 10 Ice Age animals. There is also a maze, back drop scenes, an interactive area, a dino photo booth and all necessary props to dress up the location. Some of the dinosaurs come to life as they include animatronics, such as the always terrifying T-Rex.0

The Haunted Mansion is another first-of-its-kind attraction at the Bahrain Grand Prix. This massive maze will be filled with zombies, ghosts and other creatures that will give you the chills and get you excited.

All those who choose to visit the Haunted Mansion must be truly prepared for a fright and must be aged 12 years old and above.

Meanwhile, a series of fantastic shows will be taking place all weekend long. Among those are three spectacular shows, including Pedal Punk by Cirque Mechanics, High Dive, and Flight Crew Jump Rope.

Pedal Punk by Cirque Mechanics is a premiere American circus. They have a unique approach to performance, inspiring storytelling and innovative mechanical staging.

High Dive Group will deliver an electrifying, nerve-wracking, jaw-dropping, mind-blowing act. Not only do these divers dive from high platforms while twisting, turning, and tumbling into the water, they do it two, three, and four at a time.

Flight Crew Jump Rope is a professional jump rope team made up of the greatest jumpers in the US. They travel all over the world performing their high-energy jump rope act, training athletes and sharing their passion for health and fitness.

Meanwhile, a wide array of international roaming acts will be on hand, ranging from sign spinners and ballerinas to crazy clowns and a World Parade Circus. Among these roaming acts are the Sign Spinners, Ballerinas, Flowers Parade, Crazy Clowns, Circo di Strada, World Parade Circuit and many more.

Finally, for the kids, there will be outdoor activities such as a Sensory Zone, Mumbo Tumbo Drum Beats, Badge Caricaturists, Face Painting and Pop the Balloon Man.

There are also workshops to keep them busy and entertained all throughout the Grand Prix weekend.

Tickets to this year’s Grand Prix spectacle continue to be available. Tickets cost BD150 for the Main Grandstand, BD120 for the Batelco Grandstand, BD100 for the Turn One Grandstand, and BD60 apiece for the University Grandstands and Victory Grandstands.

All tickets are for all three days of the Formula 1 weekend, allowing holders to enjoy the maximum experience.

Tickets can be purchased at the BIC stands in Bahrain City Centre and Seef Mall, online at www.bahraingp.com or by calling the BIC Hotline on +973-17-450000.