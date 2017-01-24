Festival City: a key attraction for Shop Bahrain Festival

Manama: Shop Bahrain, the largest nationwide festival in the Kingdom of Bahrain, receives more than 16,000 visitors at the ‘Festival City’ within the first four days of its launch.

The ‘Festival City’ is one of the largest events taking place during the third edition of Shop Bahrain, a 30-day celebration that is running until 18th February 2017.

Shop Bahrain will also include a fun-filled schedule of entertaining activities at the participating shopping malls and hotels. Shoppers will be enrolled in the Festival’s loyalty system when shopping at any of the participating outlets allowing them to win a wide range of prizes including 12 cars and over 25,000 valuable prizes. The four weekly raffle draws will take place at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism headquarters.

The ‘Festival City’ is located at Bahrain Bay, and will be open until 4 February 2017, providing an inviting and festive atmosphere with a variety of fun filled events and family oriented activities.

The ‘Festival City’ will include carnival games and prizes, along with an outdoor market, and live shows , as well as musical performances.

The price of entry to the ‘Festival City’ is BHD2 with free admission for those aged 6 years or under, the ‘Festival City’ opens its doors on weekdays from 4:00pm to 10:00pm and from 4:00pm to 12:00am on weekends.

Shop Bahrain also features the ‘Taste Tour’ which includes a total of 29 participating restaurants. Participants will be able to sample dishes and also have the opportunity to enter the raffle draw and win an Infinity Q50.

The third edition of the Festival is co-organized by the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) and Tamkeen, and is held in cooperation with the partners from public and private sectors such as Batelco, Gulf Air, and YK Al-Moayyed & Sons.

Shoppers and visitors can learn more about “Shop Bahrain” through the website: www.shopbahrain.com or through the account @shopbahrain on the social networking channels Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. The Festival organizers have also launched a dedicated whatsapp channel on 38999111.