Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix flagged-off at BIC

BIC, Sakhir: Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) opened its gates on April 14 morning for the long-awaited start to the 2017 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

The three-day event marks the third round of this year’s FIA Formula 1 World Championship, and the first night race of the season, taking place Sunday (Editor’s note: April 16) in Sakhir.

Friday’s Formula 1 action featured a pair of hour-and-a-half practices. The first is scheduled to start at 2pm while the other will begin at 6pm in the evening, with the entire session being held under floodlights.

There was also intense racing in the three support series, including the FIA Formula 2 Championship, the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East and the TCR International Series.

F2 held the first round of its 2017 season this weekend, while the Porsche GT3 Cup staged its sixth and final round. TCR, on the other hand, held only the second meeting of this year’s campaign.

“We have been working double-time over the past months to prepare for this very special occasion, and I can say with pride that BIC is ready to begin welcoming fans for the 2017 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix. From the race track to the vending area, we have put together a wonderful world of attractions for people of all ages and interests. Racing enthusiasts not only have Formula 1 action to enjoy, but Formula 2 (formerly GP2) is back and it will be very exciting to once again see the future stars of Formula 1 showcasing their immense potential,” BIC Chief Executive Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa said.

“We also have the leading regional series in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East and one of the most exciting up-and-coming global championships in the TCR International Series.

“Off the track, there is so much to look forward to at the Formula 1 Village vending area. From our dinosaur and ice age tent and haunted mansion to our roaming entertainers, spectacular shows and kids’ activities. And not to forget our concerts! What a fantastic line-up of artists – Enrique Iglesias, Steve Aoki, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, Klingande and MATTN – It’s going to be tough to fit everything in three days!

“There’s certainly something for everyone at this year’s Bahrain Grand Prix, and there’s no better way to enjoy it than to See it! Feel it! and Live it!”