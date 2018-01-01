Gulf Air cancels all inbound, outbound flights

MANAMA: Gulf Air, the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national carrier, regrets to inform passengers that all incoming and outbound flights have been cancelled until further notice due to the ongoing dense fog over Bahrain that has severely impacted visibility.

The Gulf Air World Wide Contact Centre is working to contact all impacted passengers and advises those holding bookings over the next 24 hours to check ‪gulfair.com for more information or call the Gulf Air World Wide Contact Centre for additional information on ‪+973 17373737 before proceeding to the airport.

Gulf Air will update passengers as soon as weather conditions improve and regular operations are resumed.

Gulf Air apologizes for any inconvenience to passengers as it continues to monitor the adverse weather conditions in Bahrain. The airline is committed to the safety and security of its passengers and crew.