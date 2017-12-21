HH Shaikh Nasser applauds Al Fursan performance

MANAMA: HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Charity Works and Youth Affairs, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of Bahrain Olympic Committee, received the members of UAE’s Al Fursan (the Knights), an aerobatic display team performed in the Kingdom on the occasion of Bahrain National Day.

HH Shaikh Nasser stressed that the participation of Al Fursan in Bahrain’s celebrations to the National Day represents an important side of the interaction with the national days of the GCC states.

HH Shaikh Nasser applauded the performance of Al Fursan during Bahrain National Day, valuing the historical relations between Bahrain and UAE, that have been bolstered by HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and HH Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

He pointed out that these historical ties have established a lasting relationship between both countries, their leaderships and people. Moreover, HH Shaikh Nasser expressed pride in the presence of such a distinguished aerobatic display team that represents UAE and the Arabian Gulf countries in various regional and international events.