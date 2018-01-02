Industrial units to get registered in 60 days, says MoICT

MANAMA: The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism has rolled out the registration process for factories according to the requirements of Law No. 81 of 2006, approving the Law of the unified industrial regulation for the GCC.

Each industrial plant will have to register its plant within 60 days of its actual production, and the ministry will issue the registration certificate in the industrial register valid for one year and will be renewed annually.

The ministry stresses each plant to keep the certificate and submit it at each request and when dealing with the ministries and institutions of the Kingdom of Bahrain and GCC in all matters related to the plant transactions, noting that all factories are listed in the database of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism.

To start registration, owners of industrial plants can access the Ministry’s website at www.moic.gov.bh and click on the industry icon or use the link www.industy.bh, For inquiries, contact the Industrial Development Directorate at iddinfo@moic.gov.bh or at 17359000.